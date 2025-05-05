Chelsea Green asked about leaving WWE; she responds

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was recently reminded of her words that, if followed through on, meant that she has to leave the company.

The former Women's United States Champion lost her title to Zelina Vega over a week ago on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. While Green is hoping to win it back, she had to address a situation she brought on herself two months ago.

Chelsea Green wanted to defend the Women's US Title against Vega at The Show of Shows in a Loser Leaves America Match, which essentially means Loser Leaves WWE. She even tweeted about it. Zelina has since quote-tweeted Green's post, asking if she would keep her word and leave:

"Hmmm 🤔 @ImChelseaGreen do former US Champions keep their word??? #ForAmerica," she wrote.

She got her answer. Green responded by claiming that she ultimately didn't agree to the stipulation, and it doesn't count:

"WE NEVER SHOOK ON THIS," Green responded.

So, yes, Chelsea Green is not leaving America or WWE. Her feud with Zelina Vega is continuing on SmackDown. The current Women's United States Champion defeated Piper Niven of Green's Secret Hervice two days ago on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green may have backstage heat, according to a WWE veteran

As mentioned above, Chelsea Green lost her Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on SmackDown instead of WrestleMania 41, as she had wanted. Following the event, the Canadian star stated that she should have had a spot on The Show of Shows.

This was the reason why Green lost the Women's US Title to Vega, according to former WWE star Jonathan Coachman. Speaking on the Coach & Bro Show, Coachman claimed that he heard that Chelsea has backstage heat because she wasn't happy about missing WrestleMania 41:

"To me, Vince [Russo], from what I've heard, she has some backstage heat because she voiced her opinion about being the United States Champion. And we're talking about Chelsea Green, and not having a match at WrestleMania when you had 14 matches and she wasn't a part of it. She should have voiced her opinion because it was disgraceful that they didn't have her in WrestleMania," he said.

It isn't known if that really is the truth. For now, Green will look to win back her Women's United States Title from Vega. It remains to be seen if WWE will make that happen.

