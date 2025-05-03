Ex-WWE champion has backstage heat after voicing discontent with Triple H's booking, says veteran

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, recently booked a popular superstar's title reign to end immediately after WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed the former champion has legit backstage heat.

Chelsea Green had a 132-day Women's United States Championship reign before losing the title to Zelina Vega on SmackDown last week. That came after the 34-year-old missed WrestleMania. In an interview with Unlikely ahead of the Show of Shows, Green disclosed that although she understood that there were limited spots on the card, she felt the Women's United States Title and the Women's Intercontinental Championship should have been on the show.

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman revealed that he believes, based on what he had heard, that Green has legitimate backstage heat for voicing her discontent with missing WrestleMania:

"To me, Vince [Russo], from what I've heard, she has some backstage heat because she voiced her opinion about being the United States Champion. And we're talking about Chelsea Green, and not having a match at WrestleMania when you had 14 matches and she wasn't a part of it. She should have voiced her opinion because it was disgraceful that they didn't have her in WrestleMania," he said. [1:01:41 - 1:02:02]

Vince Russo also thinks WWE punished Chelsea Green

On a previous episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo also addressed Chelsea Green's situation. He pointed out that he believes the former Women's United States Champion probably asked questions about her exclusion from WrestleMania.

The wrestling veteran claimed Triple H then decided to punish her by taking the title off her and putting it on Zelina Vega:

"Well, Tommy, like typical WWE BS, the next thing we know, Chelsea Green is on SmackDown Friday night losing to 4'1", 75 lbs Zelina Vega and dropping the title. So, this is the chief petty officer's way of punishing Chelsea Green. 'No, Chelsea, you've got to fall in line, Chelsea. You can't ask me questions, Chelsea. You can't speak out when nothing makes sense. So, now, Chelsea, we're gonna teach you a lesson. Now, we're gonna put the belt on somebody else who doesn't matter at all."

Russo also urged Green to leave the Stamford-based company and pursue an acting career.

