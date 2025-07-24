Chelsea Green discusses backstage "trust"; ascension to the top of WWE: "Everything I've ever wanted"

Chelsea Green has emerged as one of the top stars in WWE and on SmackDown over the past year, with WWE Creative helping her ascend to the top of the Women's Division. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion back in December 2024 and held the title until after WrestleMania 41, when Zelina Vega dethroned her on SmackDown.

Amid her quest to reclaim gold, the former Women's United States Champion appeared on the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast. The Hot Mess stated that she was grateful for everything she accomplished over the past few months, as well as the push she got from WWE Creative.

"I feel like the past 10 years have all been for this year, for 2024, 2025, 2026. Like everything I've ever wanted. The the trust from the creative team, a WWE championship, a singles championship, a faction. I'm traveling the world. I am booked and busy. like that is all that we ever dream of as a wrestler," Chelsea Green said. [From 00:50 to 01:17]

Check out the video below:

At the moment, Chelsea Green and her stablemates, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, aka The Secret Hervice, have moved to RAW, as the former champion has started a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Chelsea Green reveals the superstar she wanted to work with on RAW

The former champion is now working with Niven and Fyre, trying to leave a mark on WWE RAW. In a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Green revealed that she would love to work with fellow female WWE Superstar Zoey Stark:

"Zoey (Stark is who I considered for the faction). But Zoey blew her knee out. I would have really loved Zoey to be in the faction. I would have really loved her to be in the group, to be a Secret Hervice member and to have a sleeveless suit, to show her guns. That was always my vision. So I’m really sad about that," Green said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

With that in mind, the question is whether Zoey Stark and Chelsea Green will work together once the former is back from her knee injury.

