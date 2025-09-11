  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green discusses potentially iconic canceled WWE plans: "Gone down in history"

By JP David
Published Sep 11, 2025 12:00 GMT
Chelsea Green is a former Women
Chelsea Green is a former Women's United States Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)

Chelsea Green opened up about WWE's potentially iconic plans for her that didn't go through. Green was part of a wild pitch that made it to Netflix's WWE: Unreal that would have broken the internet if it was approved.

In one of the episodes of WWE: Unreal, WWE's SVP of Creative Writing, Ed Koskey, pitched the idea of Green winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She would be the final entrant, with two other WWE stars in the ring who would eliminate each other, essentially giving Green the victory.

Speaking to USA Today's Jordan Mendoza, Chelsea Green discussed Koskey's idea and how it would have worked out if it had happened. Green described it as a potentially unforgettable moment that could have been a historic achievement for her career.

"I was gobsmacked. I think that could have been a hilarious moment, a moment that our audience would have never forgotten, a moment that would have gone down in history," Green said.

WWE went with Charlotte Flair as the winner of the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match. The decision received mixed reactions from the fans, with Flair eventually losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 40.

Chelsea Green loves putting fellow WWE stars over

While some fans are calling for Chelsea Green to receive a massive push, she loves putting people over. Green told Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that she is satisfied with her comedic role since she's able to work with everyone and everyhere. She's also happy to be on television regularly, something that not many of her peers can say.

"The fact that I am in that position where I'm able to go down to NXT and elevate Tyra Mae Steele, or elevate (Roxanne Perez) and Guilia, but I'm also trusted to get in the ring with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. That's a really amazing position to be put in," Green said.

Despite being an unserious character at times, Chelsea Green still wants to prove to Triple H that a comedy act can still be a main eventer.

Edited by JP David
