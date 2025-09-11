  • home icon
  Major name wasn't aware of canceled Royal Rumble victory until the release of WWE: Unreal - "Jaw was on the floor"

By JP David
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:43 GMT
Triple H on WWE: Unreal on Netflix. (Photo: WWE on YouTube)
The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal revealed a lot about the inner workings of the biggest wrestling company in the world. One top SmackDown star wasn't aware of a pitch of a Royal Rumble win that got canceled until recently.

"Main Event" Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won the 2025 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively. Jey's win was a surprise, while Flair was met with mixed reviews because she was already an established star. In one of the episodes of WWE: Unreal, EVP of creative writing Ed Koskey made a wild pitch of Chelsea Green automatically winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

As part of the plan, Green would have been the No. 30 entrant, following a double elimination that would have left her as the winner by default. According to Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, Green's "jaw was on the floor" when she watched the episode of WWE: Unreal. She couldn't believe that there was a pitch for her to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In the end, the creative team went with Charlotte Flair, who made her return from a career-threatening knee injury. Flair ended up facing Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Championship. However, The Queen was unable to end "Tiffy Time."

Unfortunately for Chelsea Green, she wasn't on the WrestleMania 41 card. She also dropped the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega on the first episode of SmackDown after the mega event.

Chelsea Green wants to prove something to WWE creative and fans

In the same interview with Jason Mendoza of USA Today, Chelsea Green opened up about being a comedic WWE star. Green loves her current role, but she doesn't want to be just a comedic character. She wants to prove to everyone that she could be a top star while making people laugh.

"I want to prove to the writers and Triple H and the viewers that, 'Hey, a little comedy girly can also make it as a top dog,'" Green said.

Green is currently in a feud with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, along with her Secret Hervice. The Green Regime has also reached NXT, teaming up with Ethan Page in a feud against Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

