Chelsea Green has hilarious reaction to heartwarming gift from former WWE star

Chelsea Green had a hilarious reaction to a heartwarming gift given to her by a former WWE Superstar today.

The 32-year-old returned to the promotion during the Women's Royal Rumble match last January. She was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley, and The Eradicator went on to win the match. Green found success in the tag team division in 2023 and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville.

After Deville suffered a torn ACL, Piper Niven named herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. The duo put together an impressive reign before dropping the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last month on RAW. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, is married to the RAW star in real life and presented her with a heartwarming gift today.

The former superstar gave Green a framed ticket from her WWE WrestleMania debut. Green seemingly was disinterested at first, but then was happy when she figured out what the gift was. Matt Cardona then joked that he was going to have her sign it so he could sell it, and Green walked away in disgust. You can check out her hilarious reaction in the video below.

Vince Russo is unhappy with WWE's booking of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have lost all of their momentum after dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship last month, and Vince Russo is not happy about it.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on Green and Niven's loss last night on the red brand. The former champions lost to Indi Hartwell and Candide LeRae last night, and Russo criticized the promotion for how they have been booked since dropping the titles.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know (...) [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo. (25:55 - 26:15)

The WWE Universe loves to hate Chelsea Green, and she has become quite popular. It will be interesting to see if Green puts forth a better effort in the Women's Royal Rumble if she chooses to enter the match once again this year.

