Chelsea Green makes bold claim following WWE RAW

WWE RAW star Chelsea Green made a bold claim following this week's edition of the red brand. The popular star is not scheduled for a match at Elimination Chamber 2024 later this month in Perth, Australia.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before they lost the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in December 2023. The Kabuki Warriors have since captured the titles and are the reigning champions on SmackDown.

The former champion took to social media last night following RAW to claim that she was a star. Fightful Wrestling reposted her backstage conversation with RAW GM Adam Pearce, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell on last night's show.

During her conversation with Pearce, Green was annoyed that she might have to compete in the Last Chance Battle Royal next week and wanted to be handed marquee matches. Fightful noted that Green continues to shine in her character work, and the former champion boasted about being a star in her response seen below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is unhappy with the booking of Chelsea Green on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion for not having anything substantial planned for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven after the unlikely duo lost the titles.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW last month, Russo claimed Green is a great talent and shouldn't be losing every week. He criticized WWE for having the former champions lose every match immediately after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know (...) [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo.

The 32-year-old returned to WWE during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and was immediately eliminated by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. She had a much better showing in this year's Women's Royal Rumble but was eliminated by Becky Lynch.

