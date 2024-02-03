Chelsea Green shares impressive career stat ahead of WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green has taken to social media to boast about her career ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 32-year-old returned to the promotion during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley when she got into the ring, and The Judgment Day member went on to win last year's Women's Royal Rumble.

Green competed in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and had a much better showing before being eliminated by Becky Lynch.

Green began her wrestling career in 2014 and has performed in many promotions throughout her journey so far. The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to her Instagram story today to share that she has competed in six companies and portrayed three characters in her decade as a professional wrestler.

"10 years, 6 companies, 3 characters," she wrote.

Green shares stats on her Instagram.

Chelsea Green on her special entrance returning on WWE RAW

Samantha Irvin is a ring announcer for the company and has a unique way of introducing each superstar. She has a dramatic way of announcing Chelsea Green's name, which was taken away for a brief period before returning on this week's episode of RAW.

Speaking with Steve Fall in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the former Women's Tag Team Champion noted that Samantha Irvin was told not to say her name so dramatically. However, the popular introduction has returned, and Green stated that someone in a position of power probably decided it wasn't an issue worth making a big deal about.

"I don’t know fully where that came from. But I do know Samantha was told not to say it. Now that only lasted, I mean, maybe three weeks? A month? My gut tells me that someone high up thought, let’s not make a big scene over all of the entrances," Chelsea Green said. [From 18:40 to 19:03]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

A former WWE writer recently claimed that Chelsea Green has more charisma than any other female star on the roster. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion on the road to WrestleMania 40.

