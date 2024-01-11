Reflecting on top 5 moments from 2023 Royal Rumble you probably forgot about

The 2023 Royal Rumble went down at the Alamodome on January 28. The premium live event featured five matches in total. It marked Bray Wyatt’s first PLE match since 2021. The real-life Windham Rotunda sadly passed away in August 2023.

The previous Royal Rumble gave fans many great moments to remember. From Ricochet and Logan Paul’s mid-air collision, to Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal of The Bloodline, the event had the right mix of excitement, action, and surprise.

That being said, these are the top 5 moments from 2023 Royal Rumble you probably forgot about:

#5. Chelsea Green gets eliminated in five seconds

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The 32-year-old had previously worked in the promotion from 2018 to 2021. She entered the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 20, but didn’t last even 20 seconds.

It took Rhea Ripley just five seconds to send Chelsea Green over the tope rope. Chelsea would go on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship several months into her return. She’s now headed toward a major solo push.

#4. Uncle Howdy takes out LA Knight

Uncle Howdy made his cryptic debut on WWE television in 2022. The masked individual tricked fans into thinking he was Bray Wyatt’s enemy. Turned out, they had been working together to take out anyone and everyone who dared step in Bray’s path.

Howdy appeared following the infamous Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The mysterious individual took out The Megastar with an elbow drop from an elevated platform all the way through the stage.

#3. Asuka brings back her iconic gimmick

Asuka spent the majority of 2022 in a heated feud with Damage CTRL. The Empress of Tomorrow had teamed up with Bianca Belair and other superstars to defeat Bayley’s group at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

Asuka entered the Women’s 2023 Royal Rumble match at number 17. As soon as she took off her mask, fans learned that she had brought back her iconic Kana gimmick. The multi-time champion, however, failed to win the match.

#2. Rhea Ripley riptides Nia Jax

Nia Jax made a one-off appearance at the Women’s Royal Rumble Match last year. She had not been seen in the ring since 2021. The Irresistible Force entered the match at number 30. She quickly got to work to take out her competition.

It took a huge riptide from Rhea Ripley to slow down the former RAW Women’s Champion. Nia would be eliminated due to the collective effort of the participants in the ring. She made her full-time return to the company later in September 2023 and kayfabe injured Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

#1. Brock Lesnar goes on a rampage after 2023 Royal Rumble elimination

Brock Lesnar has been giving fans great moments for the past 20-plus years. The Beast Incarnate allegedly booked himself to win the 2022 Royal Rumble. He returned next year with the thought of headlining WrestleMania again.

This time, however, fate wasn’t kind to him as he would be eliminated by archrival Bobby Lashley. Lesnar would go on a rampage following his elimination – destroying the announce table with steel steps.

His temper tantrum didn’t stop there as he would take out Baron Corbin with an F5 before shoving a referee into the crowd.

The 2024 Royal Rumble takes place on January 27. Fans can check out the card announced so far for the event here.

