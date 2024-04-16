Chelsea Green makes hilarious claim ahead of major WWE RAW match

WWE RAW star Chelsea Green made an interesting claim today on social media ahead of her match during tonight's show in Montreal.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before dropping the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last year. The unlikely duo have been unable to get back on track after losing the titles but have an opportunity to right the ship later tonight on RAW. Green and Niven will be taking on Chance and Carter in a tag team match on this week's edition of the red brand.

Chelsea Green took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account before tonight's show and made a hilarious claim ahead of her match. WWE promoted the match and wondered if the veteran could turn her luck around. Green reacted to the post by claiming that "luck" was her middle name.

"LUCK IS MY MIDDLE NAME," she wrote.

Former WWE writer claims Chelsea Green is under-utilized by the company

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Chelsea Green has a ton of talent and is not happy with how she has been booked on WWE television in recent months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed Green had shown more charisma than the majority of the promotion's roster. He added that the company doesn't seem to have a clue what to do with her and he doesn't understand how that is possible given her talent.

"I am going to throw my name out becuase again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that is Chelsea Green. Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. And bro, you could she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place. How can you not figure out what to do with a woman with so much freaking charisma?" wondered Russo. [From 11:27 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Green originally won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville but she went down with a torn ACL last year. It will be interesting to see if Green and Niven can pick up a much-needed victory later tonight on WWE RAW.

