Chelsea Green makes major announcement following WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has made a major announcement following this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were in action last night on RAW. The unlikely duo were defeated by Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a tag team match last night. Following RAW, Chelsea Green took to social media today to make an important announcement.

The 32-year-old revealed that after eight years of trying, she has finally obtained her green card. The Canadian star returned to WWE during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and has become quite popular amongst wrestling fans:

"Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system…I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card! 🇺🇸♥️," she wrote.

Vince Russo claims Chelsea Green has shown more charisma than any other female WWE Superstar

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Chelsea Green as a performer and believes she has separated herself from the female stars on the roster.

Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo wondered why WWE was not capitalizing on Green's talent. Russo claimed that Green has more charisma than any other female on the roster, but has not been booked properly so far:

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma." [11:27 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green has proven that she can entertain the WWE Universe since her arrival at Royal Rumble 2023. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Green and Niven as a tag team moving forward on RAW.

Do you think Green has the potential to become a singles star on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

