Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, and several other WWE stars send heartfelt messages to Billie Kay (Jessica McKay)

Several WWE Superstars sent heartfelt messages to Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) after she had her baby shower.

McKay joined the Stamford-based company in 2015. She had a six-year run there and held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside her IIconics teammate Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce). However, she was released from her contract in 2021. The 34-year-old had a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling before stepping away from in-ring action in 2022.

Last June, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion announced her pregnancy. She recently had her baby shower. McKay posted a photo on her Instagram, thanking "everyone who made today so special for myself & baby boy."

Several former and current superstars reacted to McKay's post, sending her heartfelt messages. Kelly Kelly and Natalya dubbed her a "beautiful mama." Meanwhile, her former tag team partner Cassie Lee and Emma called her "gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green posted a photo of herself with McKay and Emma from the event, stating in the caption that she "showered this beautiful Mum today." Maxxine Dupri commented on the picture with two words, "The girlies 😍."

Jessica McKay declined an offer to return WWE

Jessica McKay last competed in the Stamford-based company in April 2021 when she teamed up with Caremlla to participate in a Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking on their Off Her Chops podcast, McKay and her former IIconics tag team partner Cassie Lee disclosed that the company made an offer for them to return and compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match a few months after their release. However, they turned down the offer.

"McKay: Yeah. Eight months after — eight or nine months after our release? Lee: It was a little bit too fresh I think." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

