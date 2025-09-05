  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green Reacts After Legendary Female Star Wants to "Use" Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green Reacts After Legendary Female Star Wants to "Use" Matt Cardona

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:34 GMT
Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona
Chelsea Green is a former Women's United States Champion (source: Chelsea's X account)

A legendary female star made a startling remark about Matt Cardona. Chelsea Green has now reacted to this comment.

Ad

Dawn Marie first made a name for herself in ECW, where she worked between 1998 and 2001. Following this, she moved to WWE, where she spent the next few years. During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, she was featured prominently on TV. She was also involved in a controversial storyline with Torrie Wilson that included the latter's real-life father, Al Wilson. Although Dawn Marie's stint in WWE lasted for a few years, she is still fondly remembered by the fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Dawn Marie had an interaction with Chelsea. The WWE legend messaged Chelsea, accusing the latter of stealing her gimmick, and hence, she said she would steal Matt Cardona. She also shared a picture of herself with Matt Cardona, who is Chelsea's real-life husband. The former Women's United States Champion said that she didn't agree to this storyline. Hence, Dawn Marie responded that she will just "use" Cardona for a while and send him home. To this, Green responded with a few shocked emojis.

Ad
"😱😱😱😱😱," wrote Chelsea.

Check out her tweet here:

Ad

Vince Russo Criticizes Triple H For Failing to Elevate Chelsea Green

Last year, Chelsea made history by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. However, since losing the title, she has been floundering a bit on the main roster despite being one of the most entertaining acts in the company.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Chelsea was the focus of the third episode of WWE Unreal. During the episode, Triple H commented that Green winning the Women's United States Title would take her to the next level. However, Vince Russo pointed out that Chelsea's star power has dwindled since winning the title.

Ad
"A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea Green has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea Green?" Russo said.

Chelsea has also made a few appearances on NXT in recent weeks, where she formed an alliance with Ethan Page.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications