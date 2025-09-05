Chelsea Green Reacts After Legendary Female Star Wants to "Use" Matt Cardona

A legendary female star made a startling remark about Matt Cardona. Chelsea Green has now reacted to this comment.Dawn Marie first made a name for herself in ECW, where she worked between 1998 and 2001. Following this, she moved to WWE, where she spent the next few years. During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, she was featured prominently on TV. She was also involved in a controversial storyline with Torrie Wilson that included the latter's real-life father, Al Wilson. Although Dawn Marie's stint in WWE lasted for a few years, she is still fondly remembered by the fans.Recently, Dawn Marie had an interaction with Chelsea. The WWE legend messaged Chelsea, accusing the latter of stealing her gimmick, and hence, she said she would steal Matt Cardona. She also shared a picture of herself with Matt Cardona, who is Chelsea's real-life husband. The former Women's United States Champion said that she didn't agree to this storyline. Hence, Dawn Marie responded that she will just &quot;use&quot; Cardona for a while and send him home. To this, Green responded with a few shocked emojis.&quot;😱😱😱😱😱,&quot; wrote Chelsea.Check out her tweet here:Vince Russo Criticizes Triple H For Failing to Elevate Chelsea GreenLast year, Chelsea made history by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. However, since losing the title, she has been floundering a bit on the main roster despite being one of the most entertaining acts in the company.During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Chelsea was the focus of the third episode of WWE Unreal. During the episode, Triple H commented that Green winning the Women's United States Title would take her to the next level. However, Vince Russo pointed out that Chelsea's star power has dwindled since winning the title.&quot;A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea Green has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea Green?&quot; Russo said.Chelsea has also made a few appearances on NXT in recent weeks, where she formed an alliance with Ethan Page.