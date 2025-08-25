Chelsea Green reacts to her new team following historic WWE win

By JP David
Modified Aug 25, 2025 12:08 GMT
Chelsea Green is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Chelsea Green is a WWE Superstar (Photo source: wwe.com)

Chelsea Green has broken her silence following her historic WWE win at NXT Heatwave. She dropped a simple reaction to her new team with fellow Canadian and reigning NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.

Ad

At NXT Heatwave on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, Green and Page teamed up to take on the American duo of Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Following an interference by Alba Fyre, the former Women's United States Champion capitalized by hitting the Unpretty-her on Steele for the win.

It was a historic win for Chelsea Green because it was her first-ever PLE victory. She had a 0-8 WWE PLE win-loss record before Sunday's event, so it was a huge accomplishment for the leader of The Green Regime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on Instagram, Green shared a couple of photos of herself with Ethan Page after their victory. The duo was wearing matching red and white gear to represent Canada.

"All Ego x All Smiles," Green wrote.
Ad

Despite being heels, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page were heavily cheered by the American crowd. They even booed Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, who were both legitimate Olympians, with Steele being the first female Olympic gold medalist in WWE history.

Chelsea Green helped Piper Niven earn a huge win over Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

The Green Regime has been feuding with reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. They took out Bliss last week, causing her to miss Friday's episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland.

Ad

Flair took on Piper Niven last Friday, and she was close to getting the submission with the Figure Eight. However, the numbers game was too much after Alba Fyre distracted the referee, allowing Chelsea Green to rake The Queen's eyes.

It allowed Piper to hit the Michinoku Driver for the biggest win of her career. The victory gives The Secret Hervice a lot of momentum heading into next week's SmackDown in Paris, France. They will challenge Flair and Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications