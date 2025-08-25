Chelsea Green reacts to her new team following historic WWE win

Chelsea Green has broken her silence following her historic WWE win at NXT Heatwave. She dropped a simple reaction to her new team with fellow Canadian and reigning NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.At NXT Heatwave on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, Green and Page teamed up to take on the American duo of Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Following an interference by Alba Fyre, the former Women's United States Champion capitalized by hitting the Unpretty-her on Steele for the win.It was a historic win for Chelsea Green because it was her first-ever PLE victory. She had a 0-8 WWE PLE win-loss record before Sunday's event, so it was a huge accomplishment for the leader of The Green Regime.In a post on Instagram, Green shared a couple of photos of herself with Ethan Page after their victory. The duo was wearing matching red and white gear to represent Canada.&quot;All Ego x All Smiles,&quot; Green wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being heels, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page were heavily cheered by the American crowd. They even booed Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, who were both legitimate Olympians, with Steele being the first female Olympic gold medalist in WWE history.Chelsea Green helped Piper Niven earn a huge win over Charlotte Flair on SmackDownThe Green Regime has been feuding with reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. They took out Bliss last week, causing her to miss Friday's episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland.Flair took on Piper Niven last Friday, and she was close to getting the submission with the Figure Eight. However, the numbers game was too much after Alba Fyre distracted the referee, allowing Chelsea Green to rake The Queen's eyes.It allowed Piper to hit the Michinoku Driver for the biggest win of her career. The victory gives The Secret Hervice a lot of momentum heading into next week's SmackDown in Paris, France. They will challenge Flair and Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.