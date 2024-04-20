Chelsea Green reacts after WWE star says she has been let go and thanks Triple H

A WWE star has been let go from the company and thanked Triple H. Chelsea Green has now sent her a heartfelt message.

During SmackDown, three WWE stars were suddenly let go from the company. While Jinder Mahal and Xia Li announced their release on their social media, reports made it known that Xyon Quinn was gone from the company as well.

Xia Li made it clear that she was parting ways with the company and thanked Triple H in her tweet.

"It has been over seven years since joined WWE and as the first female Chinese superstar, I feel incredibly proud. I am sincerely grateful to WWE and HHH for welcoming me into this big family."

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

There were a lot of reactions after she posted about her release and thanked Triple H. One star who reacted was Chelsea Green, who made a heartfelt post about Li. She confessed to being sad to see her let go but also felt that she would only do better. Green also stated that Xia Li was one of her favorite people.

"Xia is one of my favourite people. We bonded at the performance center immediately ♥️ I’m sad to see her go, but she’s one of the most driven people I know. It’s only up from here!!"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green was also released from WWE once, but Triple H brought her back

Chelsea Green speaks from a place of experience when talking about Xia Li's release. The star herself was released in April 2021.

She was then brought back to WWE by Triple H and appeared at the Royal Rumble.

During her time away she found success elsewhere, appearing at Ring of Honor. She also made her mark in IMPACT Wrestling as well, competing there for two years. She even won the tag team title while there, but eventually, she left and returned to the company. The star has since been on an entertaining run and is currently in a team with Piper Niven.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What does Scott Steiner think of AEW? Hear his thoughts here!