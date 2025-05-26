Chelsea Green reveals falling out with fellow WWE stars; shares apology

Chelsea Green revealed that she had a falling out with her stablemates and shared an apology today on social media. The veteran challenged for the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

Zelina Vega defeated the 34-year-old at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the Women's United States Championship. Green took to social media today to share that she got into an argument with the Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) and claimed that they would never be on Saturday Night's Main Event. She asked for forgiveness from the Secret Hervice, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"Yo this reminds me when Secret Hervice and I got into a huge fight. I told the girls that they would never be on #SNME, Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So girls u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get on SNME cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken," she wrote.

Green was injured during her title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and was busted open. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were ringside for the Women's United States Championship match this past Saturday night.

Former WWE writer reacts to Chelsea Green's loss on SmackDown

Vince Russo recently commented on Chelsea Green losing her Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 16 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Green should have won the match and noted that the Secret Hervice could have gotten involved at the PLE on June 7.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament in December 2024. She had an impressive reign as champion before dropping the title to Vega last month. It will be fascinating to see how The Hot Mess responds to her loss at Saturday Night's Main Event in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

