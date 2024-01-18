Chelsea Green sends warning to WWE Official

Chelsea Green has delivered a six-word warning to a WWE Official following this week's episode of RAW.

The 32-year-old has become quite popular since showing up during the Women's Royal Rumble match last year. She was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley but has gone on to become an entertaining heel on the main roster.

She captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville in July 2023, but their reign did not last long, as Deville went down with an injury, and Piper Niven named herself Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. The unlikely duo had an impressive title reign before dropping them to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last month.

Following this week's edition of RAW, referee Eddie Orengo responded to RAW GM Adam Pearce after the authority figure posted an image of himself having a conversation with Green backstage. Orengo shared a photo of Green staring at him on the red brand, and the former champion was not happy about it.

"LEAVE YOURSELF OUT OF THIS, EDWARD," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer praises Chelsea Green

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently praised Chelsea Green and claimed she had more charisma than any other female star in the locker room.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that the promotion doesn't have any idea of what to do with Green despite her incredible charisma. The veteran added that the former TNA Wrestling star is a team player, but the company is dropping the ball with her.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman with so much freaking charisma," said Russo. [From 11:27 onwards]

Green and Niven are an entertaining tag team that became quite popular while champions. It will be interesting to see if they can capture the Women's Tag Team Championships again in 2024.

Did you enjoy Green and Niven's run as Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here