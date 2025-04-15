Chelsea Green shares unfortunate anniversary update

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green celebrated an unfortunate anniversary today. The veteran is the reigning Women's United States Champion and battled Zelina Vega this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Green took to social media today to note that she was released by the promotion four years ago. She added the phrase "Que sera sera," which means "What will be, will be." The 34-year-old also included an image of herself posing with the Women's United States Championship.

Check out her message below:

"I was fired from @WWE 4 years ago today. Que sera sera," she wrote.

The bout between Green and Vega ended via countout on SmackDown. Vega picked up the victory, and the champion filed a complaint following the match. Chelsea Green is not scheduled to defend the Women's United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vince Russo reacts to WWE star joining Chelsea Green's faction on SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Alba Fyre joining the Secret Hervice faction on SmackDown.

Alba Fyre used to be in a tag team with Isla Dawn known as The Unholy Union, and the duo had a reign as Women's Tag Team Champions last year. However, Isla Dawn was released by the company this year, and Alba Fyre has aligned with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the blue brand since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo complained about the promotion not giving an explanation as to why Fyre joined Green's faction. He also claimed that the Secret Hervice was a terrible name for the group.

"I like the Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how (...) What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden, she's just in the group." [From 36:39 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green recently named Nikki Bella as someone she would like to have a match against. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the Women's United States Champion in the weeks ahead.

