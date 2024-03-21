Chelsea Green shows off stunning new look following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has shown off a stunning new look today on social media following last night's edition of RAW in North Carolina.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January 2023. She didn't last too long, as Rhea Ripley immediately eliminated her. The Eradicator went on to win the bout and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion.

Green took to her Instagram story today to show off a stunning new look. You can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Green shares a new look on her Instagram story.

Chelsea Green captured gold last year by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. However, Deville suffered a torn ACL shortly after winning the titles and Piper Niven replaced her in the tag team.

Green and Niven lost the titles last December and have not been featured much on WWE television since dropping the titles.

Former WWE writer criticizes the company's booking of Chelsea Green

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took WWE to task for how they have been booking Chelsea Green after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show earlier this year, Russo criticized the company for how Green has been used since she and Niven dropped the titles. He praised Chelsea Green as a talent but noted that the promotion views her differently now that she is no longer a champion.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know [...] [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo. [From 25:55 to 26:15]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green has established herself as a very entertaining performer on the main roster since arriving in 2023. Only time will tell if she will be making an appearance at this year's WrestleMania next month in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Piper Niven and Chelsea Green go after the titles again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion