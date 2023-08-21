WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently took to Instagram to show her "work in progress" body transformation.

Green returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to join Monday Night RAW. She has since won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. However, her tag team partner recently suffered a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Piper Niven returned to WWE TV after a few months of absence to declare herself Green's new partner and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

While Green has been in incredible shape since her return to WWE last January, the 32-year-old is seemingly working on getting more shredded. She recently shared a photo on her Instagram stories showing her eye-popping abs. She captioned the picture "work in progress," referring to her ongoing body transformation.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green once made out with a former Women's Champion. Check out the story here.

Chelsea Green provided an update on her former WWE partner's condition

On July 17, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville finally captured their first gold in the Stamford-based company. However, the latter's title run was cut short after tearing her ACL. The 28-year-old recently underwent surgery and will be out of action for an undisclosed period.

Green recently provided an update on her former tag team partner's condition during an interview with Witty Whittier.

"Well, she's doing amazing. I mean, as you guys know, she's a very, very strong woman. So, she had surgery the other day, and she is already on the mend, already in therapy. And we are communicating every day because that's what true Tag Team Champions do. They stay in touch, they support each other, and when she comes back, I'm ready to have her by my side again," she said.

A Women's Tag Team Championship meeting is seemingly set for RAW. Check out the details here.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here