Chelsea Green wants mixed tag match with 4-time WWE champion at WrestleMania

While WWE is probably looking to shuffle the card of WrestleMania 40 in light of recent injuries and unforeseen events, it still does not guarantee a spot for several of the company's superstars.

Chelsea Green returned to the promotion at Royal Rumble last year and made lemonade with the lemons offered to her. She continued to utilize every bit of screen time she got and managed to gain ample support from the WWE Universe.

During a recent interview with Goat Radio, Green spoke about her husband, Matt Cardona, potentially resurfacing in the global juggernaut. He has become arguably the most popular independent wrestler today.

"Maybe. Fingers crossed, maybe. I really really hope so," Green said. "I would love nothing more than to have a mixed tag match with my husband at WrestleMania." [H/T: Fightful]

Green works alongside Piper Niven as a tag team and even held the division's title for several months in 2023 before ultimately dropping it to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in December.

Chelsea Green on wearing LGBTQ+ ring attire at WWE Royal Rumble

Marking a full year since her return last Saturday, Chelsea Green put on a hilarious and commendable performance at the Royal Rumble. Her ring attire was also noticed by many.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Green brought up her former tag partner, Sonya Deville, and her current partner, Piper Niven. She stated that it is not enough to simply support the community quietly:

"What can I do to make it obvious? What can I do to really put it in people’s faces? I don’t want to be just a quiet supporter of the community. I want to be out there, supporting on the front lines, you know, with Sonya Deville [who is openly lesbian.] With Piper Niven [who is openly bisexual.] With all the girls that represent the community in WWE," Green said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Meanwhile, Matt Cardona recently took to X, addressing WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's recent comments. The Indy God is ready for a death match with the legendary star.

Do you expect Matt Cardona to be at WrestleMania this year? Sound off in the comments section below!

