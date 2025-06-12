Chelsea Green willing to risk Canadian citizenship in WWE Triple Threat match

Chelsea Green has been one of the most prominent stars in the WWE SmackDown women's division over the last year. In a new interview, the 34-year-old revealed she would like to put her Canadian citizenship on the line in a unique match.
Green was born in Victoria, British Columbia. Another Canadian star, Trish Stratus, is widely viewed as one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. Current RAW star Natalya also hails from Canada.
On the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Green discussed several dream WWE bouts. After naming Tiffany Stratton as a future rival, she pitched a high-stakes Triple Threat match with her fellow Canadians.
"My second one would be a Triple Threat," Green said. "Me versus Nattie versus Trish. Loser Leaves Canada. Loser loses their Canadian citizenship, you know what I mean? Something like that. Maple leaf on a pole match, I don't know, we'll see." [57:46 – 58:05]
Green also said she is prepared to face a returning WWE star in a Hair vs. Hair match one day.
Chelsea Green's latest WWE storyline
On the April 25 episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship. The two faced off in a rematch at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, with Vega securing the victory again.
Green sustained a broken nose at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, she has continued appearing on SmackDown alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.
Vega defeated Fyre on May 30 before beating Niven in a Bakersfield Brawl on June 6. Moving forward, SmackDown newcomer Giulia looks set to challenge for the Women's United States Championship after attacking Vega on last week's episode.
