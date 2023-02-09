"Cherish this time with your family" - Roman Reigns vows to humiliate 4-time champion in front of the whole world

Roman Reigns sent a spine-chilling message, courtesy of his latest social media post, which was directed at Sami Zayn.

The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his former Bloodline stablemate at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Taking to Instagram, Omega claimed he was going to humiliate Zayn in front of the whole world.

"Cherish this time with your family @SamiZayn, because in 10 days at #WWEChamber I smash and humiliate you in front of the whole world," wrote Reigns.

Check out Roman Reigns' Instagram message below:

Xavier Woods gave his take on Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns by hitting him with a steel chair in the back.

Zayn's actions left the entire professional wrestling world in shock. New Day member Xavier Woods recently spoke about the former Honorary Uce's actions. He claimed that Zayn has always been a smart guy and this might've been his plan all along.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Woods said:

"It took him long enough. Come on, Sam. But also, he's somebody who knows what he wants, in this industry, he knows exactly how to get it [...] Some would say maybe this was the masterplan all along. Who knows? He's a smart guy. He's been smart for a long time."

. @Bub3m16 WWE has finally found two babyfaces over enough to get Roman Reigns booed. #WWERaw WWE has finally found two babyfaces over enough to get Roman Reigns booed. #WWERaw https://t.co/lEzOVFn8ED

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Zayn attacked Reigns once again. This led to the 38-year-old challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A win for Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal would confirm his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

