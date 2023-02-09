"It took him long enough" - Current WWE Superstar shares his thoughts on Sami Zayn’s betrayal

Sami Zayn finally stood up for himself against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the closing moments of the Royal Rumble premium live event. He definitely felt the consequences of his betrayal as The Tribal Chief and his Bloodline beat the life out of the former "Honorary Uce" as the show went off the air.

On the February 3, 2023 edition of SmackDown, Zayn interrupted Roman Reigns' promo, attacked the champion from behind, and issued a challenge for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The challenger was once again put down by the remaining members of The Bloodline without any sympathy for the former.

On WWE's The Bump, when asked about Sami Zayn stepping out for himself and not taking any "crap from Roman Reigns," New Day star Xavier Woods had this to say:

"It took him long enough. Come on, Sam. But also, he's somebody who knows what he wants, in this industry, he knows exactly how to get it [...] Some would say maybe this was the masterplan all along. Who knows? He's a smart guy. He's been smart for a long time."

The former Bloodline member on being a part of WWE's most dominant faction

Ahead of their epic clash that fans have been clamoring for, Sami Zayn posted a picture reminiscing about his time with The Bloodline not too long ago.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. 💔 https://t.co/aumTiIn1hP

Whilst Zayn and Reigns have had matches in the past that left a lot to be desired, this had more to do with the booking of the creative team. Heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Sami is one of the biggest superstars on the roster and the fans will eat up anything involving both superstars.

We will have to wait to find out how their story is going to play out at the last stop heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

