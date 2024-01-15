Chris Jericho, Natalya, and several other wrestlers react to WWE Hall of Famer's heartfelt update

A WWE Hall of Famer recently sent a heartfelt message on social media. The name in question is Mick Foley.

The 58-year-old legend recently took to Instagram to send his best wishes to former WWE star Jason Sensation. The latter is currently recovering from a double bypass surgery he underwent last month. The inaugural Hardcore Champion urged wrestling fans to send their well wishes to Sensation.

Several talents in the industry reacted to Mick Foley's update on Jason Sensation, including Chris Jericho, Natalya, Victoria, and Ivar, among others.

Mick Foley picks Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last year and went on to headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Despite a brave effort, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief, as the latter was assisted by other members of The Bloodline.

The former AEW star declared himself for this year's Rumble on the November 27, 2023, edition of RAW, becoming the first superstar to do so this year.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley named Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the match. The Hall of Famer believes it would be the perfect ending to his story, as he failed to win the title last year:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," he said.

Mick Foley further praised Cody Rhodes for winning the respect of Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universe:

"I mean, Brock Lesnar would put you through the ringer and when Brock shook his hand, unexpectedly, he meant it. He is not a back patter. He is not a feel-good people person. And he really respected Cody for surviving that. And the fans respected it. So now, they are even more ready for Cody to claim that ultimate prize."

With so many top contenders competing in the Royal Rumble Match this year, it will be interesting to see which superstar comes out on top to earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

