Chris Jericho reveals what Hulk Hogan and Eddie Guerrero had in common

Hulk Hogan is probably on everyone's Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling when the topic comes up. The man credited with taking wrestling mainstream in the 1980s, reinvigorated himself in the 1990s with his heel turn and the nWo storyline.

The heat Hulk Hogan generated when he turned his back on WCW to form the nWo. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/z3GdhvCHwv — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 7, 2018

Even today, Hulk Hogan is in the annals of pop culture as a pro wrestler's epitome. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho stated that he wanted to be like Hulk Hogan. Jericho pointed out that though he considers David Bowie as an inspiration, Hogan could connect with the crowd, which Jericho aspired to be. He also stated Hogan had one thing others didn't have, except a few like Eddie Guerrero.

Hulk Hogan and Eddie Guerrero were both great babyfaces and heels

Chris Jericho said that he was not 6' 8" like Hulk Hogan, but he learned how to connect with the crowd and get the audience involved, which Hogan did very well. Chris Jericho also said:

"Hogan is also one of the few guys that's a great babyface and a great heel. You can't say that about Ric Flair. Flair is not a great babyface. I worked him as a babyface. Flair is most comfortable as a heel. Hogan could be both and was great at both. And I think he's very underrated as a result of that. I think if you look at Chris Jericho, it's another guy. Eddie Guererro could do it too that could be a great heel that everyone hates and then on a dime, turn into a great babyface that everyone loves. It's a very rare thing. "

Eddie Guerrero would’ve turned 53 today.



His WWE title win over Brock Lesnar will forever be legendary 🙏 @BRWrestling



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/tr1Iv2pJbR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2020

You can watch the segment at 17:00 in the video below

Advertisement

It's an exciting point that Chris Jericho brings up, and there's some proof in the pudding with what Hogan and Guerrero had in common. Interestingly, the pair never squared off in WCW or WWE. It would have been jaw-dropping if that had happened.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.