Chris Jericho reveals how his latest conversation with Seth Rollins went

Chris Jericho has been flaunting the success of AEW every week, talking about the key demographic that the company has captured. Many former WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW since its inception. But one Superstar who has been loyal to the WWE and has impressed John Cena in this "COVID Era" is Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has been playing the part of a heel to the tee since dawning The Monday Night Messiah gimmick. As the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins has feuded against formidable opponents such as Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens. He is one of WWE's most trustable Superstars who fans enjoy watching every week.

Chris Jericho's latest conversation with Seth Rollins

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho sat down and spoke about all things related to Pro-Wrestling. On the show, the Demo God gave his candid opinion on a WWE Superstar who he thinks was underrated.

During the episode of Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho also said that he had gotten in touch with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins recently. The two spoke about their matches and how they didn't get enough time to work together.

"I spoke to Seth Rollins this week... We were just talking about how I commented on Twitter that I always enjoyed working with him. And he said, "I don't feel as if we had our best match.' And I agree, he and I never had that classic match that we probably would have had by now had I stayed there. And I feel the same way about Jushin Liger. I always enjoyed working with him though, I just feel I could have done better with him." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins have fought against each other on a few occasions. The two didn't get a chance to have a well-spread feud in the WWE. However, Chris Jericho has worked closely with Seth Rollins former Shield member, Jon Moxley in the WWE as well as AEW. Jon Moxley was the one to end Chris Jericho's reign as AEW World Champion.