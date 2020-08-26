Chris Jericho reveals Mike Tyson's AEW status

On the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked by a fan about Mike Tyson's AEW status. Jericho didn't divulge too many details but hinted that we could see something down the line:

Yes, of course we're still talking to Mike, and we will figure it out one way or another. H/T: WINC

Mike Tyson made a couple of appearances in AEW earlier this year. Tyson and Chris Jericho also got into a brawl on Dynamite, but we haven't really seen a follow up as of yet.

Chris Jericho opens up about influencing a new generation of WWE Superstars

Chris Jericho also spoke about what it felt like influencing other wrestlers. Jericho specifically talked about his return to WWE in 2016 where he wrestled Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Enzo and Cass, all of whom used to fans of him when they were younger:

When you influence somebody to where they're excited to meet you, excited to have a match with you, or whatever it may be, again, to know you have influenced somebody's life, influence somebody's career, their career choices and their career path, that's one thing I found very invigorating when I came back to WWE in 2016, is that I was getting the chance to work with Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, and Enzo and Cass, and all these guys that were big fans of mine throughout the years.

It's @orangecassidy vs. @IAmJericho III in a MIMOSA MAYHEM MATCH at All Out! Revenge is best served freshly squeezed.



Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/FXQrfshTYq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 25, 2020

Chris Jericho also spoke about how wrestling the next generation of stars taught him new things and added that the respect he had from younger wrestlers is one of the reasons behind AEW's success:

And that was really cool. It also made my career so much more vital and relevant because it showed me that I could also learn some new things from some of these guys that were on their way up, that were influenced by me. So, it's a real honor and something that I don't take very lightly, and one of the reasons I think AEW has been such a success, because of that level of type of respect they have for me and I have of them.

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out.