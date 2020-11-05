AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has perhaps been the most important star of the promotion since its inception. The first-ever AEW World Champion has played a key role in the growth of the promotion and seemingly wields a lot of influence backstage in the company.

The former WWE Superstar had Miro, who went by the ring name Rusev in WWE, as a guest on his Talk is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that Miro had spoken to him a year ago about joining AEW.

Chris Jericho says Miro asked to join AEW a year ago

In the podcast, Miro delved into numerous things about his run with WWE and his exit from the company. Chris Jericho revealed a conversation that he had with Miro a year ago when the latter was still with WWE.

Chris Jericho said that Miro had asked him about joining AEW, but the former WWE Champion was skeptical about it happening as Miro still had some time remaining on his WWE contract:

"I remember you (Miro) reached out to me about a year ago or so and said, 'hey, you think I can come to AEW?' And I said, 'well, how long's your contract?' You told me two years or three years, and I was like, 'yeah, they're not gonna let you go.' And you're like, 'why not?' I'm like, 'they're not gonna let you go dude. There's no way.' You're like, 'well, if I just asked them, they'll let me go.' I'm like, 'doesn't work that way now.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Miro also disclosed that he had actually asked for his release from WWE a few years ago, but his request was denied by WWE. He spoke about his release from the company earlier this year and why it happened.

Miro was with WWE for 10 years, initially joining on a developmental deal and wrestling in FCW. He and his future wife Lana debuted on the main roster and things looked promising for him after a high-profile feud with John Cena. But, WWE did not capitalise on the promise that he showed and he was eventually let go.