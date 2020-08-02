On the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked about his relationship with Eric Bischoff. Jericho put Bischoff over as a great guy and said that although they had issues in the past, he had nothing but love for the former RAW GM now:

Eric Bischoff now is a great guy. He was on the Jericho Cruise this year. Just a pleasure to be around, smart, funny. If you would have asked me what I thought of Eric Bischoff in 1998, in 1999, I would not have given him a glowing review.

If you ask me what I think of Eric Bischoff in 2020; two thumbs up, great guy, always a pleasure to be around and nothing but love for him.

Chris Jericho was brought into WCW by Eric Bischoff as part of their famed Cruiserweight Division. However, Jericho ended up leaving the company for the greener pastures of the WWE in 1999 and has gone on to cement himself as one of the greatest of all time. Jericho is a 6-time WWE world champion as well as a 9-time Intercontinental Champion. He was also the first AEW World Champion before losing the title to John Moxley.

'The Demo God' is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy. Chris Jericho beat Cassidy in their first singles match at Fyter Fest and will face him once again in a couple of weeks.

Eric Bischoff could make AEW debut next week during Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's debate

.@IAmJericho is ready to verbally destroy @orangecassidy in a debate with a mystery guest moderator!

Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RzgfYzz5DR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2020

Before their next match on the 12th August episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will meet in a debate on next week's show with a special guest moderator. According to reports, Eric Bischoff will make his AEW debut on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in the role of the special guest moderator.

This Wednesday's episode of Dynamite will also see former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder making his in-ring AEW debut. We also have Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin.

