Chris Jericho was live on his Saturday Night Special shortly after All Out ended. During the live stream, a fan asked Jericho about the possibility of AEW signing Brock Lesnar now that he is reportedly a free agent.

Jericho said that he questioned whether Brock was actually a free agent and then spoke about the astronomic figure it would take to bring Brock Lesnar to AEW:

I was kind of thinking about that one when people are saying, 'Brock Lesnar is a free agent' and I'm like, is he? Is he really? Or is he just not under contract? Because obviously it would bring so much money to bring Brock in that you'd be questioning whether you can justify that investment.

Chris Jericho on whether Brock Lesnar would be welcome in AEW

Chris Jericho went on to say that he would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar in AEW. However, he added that he felt Vince McMahon wouldn't let this happen.

But even so, even if you offered Brock a 100 'squllion' dollars, you know, Vince has 200 'squillion' dollars in the bank. I don't think he's going to just let Brock leave to come to AEW. And I don't think he will let Brock go to UFC either. That's the game that they play and they're both very smart businessmen.

Would we love to have Brock in AEW? Yeah, sure, great. I'd love to work with Brock. We've never had a match on TV ever.

Chris Jericho lost to Orange Cassidy at All Out in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match.

