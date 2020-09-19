The WWE vs. AEW discussion seems far from over, as NXT is still set to stay on Wednesday nights just like AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho had said that NXT should move to Tuesdays and reiterated that when he celebrated the 700th episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

Chris Jericho reunited Karl Anderson and “The Big LG” Doc Gallows, and Rocky Romero of the Talk 'N Shop Podcast. The conversation eventually stirred to the Wednesday Night Wars, and Jericho believed both Vince McMahon and the USA Network are worried.

WWE and The USA Network are worried that AEW Dynamite will overtake RAW

Chris Jericho said that NXT tried and fail to win the Wednesday Night Wars and that it would make sense for them to be on different nights. But he also believes that not only does Vince McMahon want the competition, but also the USA Network. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"You guys gave a good college try. Go do your own thing on a different night and draw as many numbers as you can. Get great demos because when you come up against us, you're gonna have an egg on your face every time. 'The demo thing is a joke.' It's not a joke! It's real. They go from a 26 in the demo to a top 10 when they go to Tuesday. Just go; you made your point. Do your thing, but here's the problem, I don't think it's just Vince that wants the competition. I think their network does as well because, listen, when we do 1.2 million, whether it's for 10 minutes, 12 minutes, two minutes, whatever, RAW's lowest hour that same week was 1.6. We're now getting within striking distance."

Chris Jericho believed there were repercussions for putting NXT on Tuesdays as there have been times that AEW Dynamite has done better in demos than even WWE RAW on Mondays.

"So what if they decide to put NXT on a different night, and then suddenly the next two-three weeks or whatever, what if we get one minute higher than RAW does and USA is paying RAW $250 million dollars a year? Whatever it is, that's bad... So I think it's all a calculated chess game."

Jericho also believed that most wrestling companies, whether its NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling or AEW, are worried about their product. Chris Jericho said they should that should be their focus at the end of the day.