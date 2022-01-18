Chris Jericho talks opening for Iron Maiden, returning to tour with Fozzy

AEW stalwart Chris Jericho recently had an hour-long conversation with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

For those unaware, the former AEW World Champion is a founding member and current frontman of the heavy metal band Fozzy. They have over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify and performed Jericho's current theme song, Judas.

Before introducing the rock & roll icon on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho spoke briefly about how Fozzy had served as a support act for Iron Maiden on a previous tour.

"One of the greatest bands that we opened up for on the last tour was Iron Maiden," Jericho recalled.

The four-time WWE Champion also spoke about the postponement of his "Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea" from 2022 until 2023.

"We felt it was best to take some time, and make the Four Leaf Clover the best cruise we've ever done," Jericho added.

However, Le Champion stated that Fozzy's "Save The World" tour would shortly be resuming in the United States, beginning at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, Michigan, on March 31st and rounding off at Pop's in Sauget, Illinois on May 16th.

Chris Jericho has toured with Fozzy throughout his wrestling career

As mentioned earlier, Jericho was one of the founding members of Fozzy when they started playing in 1999. They recorded their first album, a self-titled release, in 2000.

While it mainly comprises cover versions of songs by the likes of Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, and Ozzy Osbourne, it also featured original material co-written by the AEW star.

When he was in WWE, Jericho took sabbaticals to tour with the band on several occasions. Since signing with AEW, he has had more freedom to pursue his musical projects alongside his in-ring obligations.

References to the band were even made during Jericho's 2005 feud with John Cena, during a potential "battle of the bands" match. The bout would pit the latter's rap skills against Jericho and Fozzy.

What do you think of Chris Jericho's antics outside wrestling? Are you a fan of his music? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

