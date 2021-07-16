"Drop the f**king script and just let him be him" - Chris Jericho tells WWE to allow top star to be himself

Chris Jericho has praised WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He is not surprised by the adulation that Reigns has received for his latest character, calling The Tribal Chief a "great guy".

Roman Reigns displayed a new gimmick last year after turning heel. He partnered with Paul Heyman, who became his' "Special Counsel." He has faced some of the best stars in WWE in the last year and has conquered everyone that has come in his path.

In his recent appearance on Konnan's Keepin' it 100 show, Chris Jericho was asked about Roman Reigns' new gimmick. He admitted that he hadn't watched much of what Reigns has done on SmackDown lately, but stated that he knows what The Tribal Chief is capable of.

“I haven’t [kept up] but I’ve been reading about it and it’s no surprise. When I was there in 2016 I worked with Roman basically all around the world. I was a heel, he was a babyface. It’s a no-brainer there. You know what Roman is? I always said this and he’s doing it now, if you just drop the f**king script and just let him be him, he’s Cool Hand Luke man. He’s like the coolest cat. He’s a great guy. Just let him be him, and that’s what he’s doing now, obviously with a heelish slant, which is great," said Jericho about Roman Reigns. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jericho also believes that Reigns will be even bigger when he eventually turns babyface again.

Chris Jericho's praise for Roman Reigns in the past

For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/WiOcUkrakU — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2021

Chris Jericho is seemingly a big fan of Roman Reigns as he has praised him many times in the past.

Jericho has previously stated that he would love to have Reigns in AEW, while also applauding his in-ring ability, calling the Universal Champion a "great worker."

The two wrestled each other plenty of times in WWE for the United States Championship, in 2016 and 2017.

Man of my word. Every time.

Now it’s time to knowledge and celebrate ME. #Smackdown https://t.co/SpsSGqTgKZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 25, 2021

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kaushik Das