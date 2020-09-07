AEW Star Chris Jericho has had a few interesting feuds in the company since joining in 2019. The former WWE Superstar, who was the inaugural AEW World Champion, has flourished as a despised heel.

While speaking on his Saturday Night Special show, Chris Jericho opened up about various things, including his future feuds, as well as one NXT Superstar that he wants to face.

Chris Jericho praises Adam Cole; wants to face the WWE NXT Superstar

Chris Jericho praised former NXT Champion Adam Cole, calling him a "sweetheart of a guy", and a great worker.

“I never met Adam Cole, I don’t think until AEW. He’s come to a few of our shows. He’s obviously Britt Baker’s boyfriend. What a great guy, a sweetheart of a guy, great worker. I’d love to work with him at some point if the cards ever align. Congratulations to all his success.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Cole is currently dating AEW star Britt Baker, and the NXT Superstar has previously been spotted with AEW stars. The former NXT Champion recently revealed that he has a few very good friends in AEW:

"I think a lot of people know I’m very good friends with a lot of those guys. I’m dating Britt. I’m very friendly with a lot of people there."

Jericho not only praised Adam Cole but also loved Roman Reigns' heel turn and his pairing with Paul Heyman on SmackDown. He has predicted that The Big Dog will be "bigger than he has ever been" in WWE, following his heel turn.

Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special Show, revealed that his next feud will be revealed on this coming week's AEW Dynamite show.

Jericho faced Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match, which the latter won at this past week's All Out pay-per-view.