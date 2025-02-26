Chris Van Vliet makes a bold claim about Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to clash at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. Ahead of the premium live event, popular podcaster and TV host Chris Van Vliet made a bold statement about the match-up between the two men at the Rogers Centre on March 1st.

The Master Strategist lost the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match to CM Punk on the February 3 edition of RAW. Following the bout, KO attacked Zayn and delivered a Package Piledriver to him.

On last week's Monday night show, Adam Pearce announced that The Great Liberator and The Prizefighter will battle in an Unsanctioned Match in Toronto, Canada.

During an appearance on the Poisonrana podcast, Chris Van Vliet stated he didn't care about the storyline leading to the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn match at WWE Elimination Chamber, emphasizing their inherent and undeniable chemistry. He claimed that the former friends create ''magic'' every time they compete.

"I don't even care how we got here, to be honest. I love that Kevin Owens is so believable in everything that he does. But I really don't care how we got here, and I don't care if we have this match 4,000 more times. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - they are magic every time that they are together, wherever they wrestle," he said. [From 12:36 to 12:53]

You can watch the full podcast below:

WWE legend says Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2025 does not need one thing

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated encounter between the two Canadian wrestlers. He discussed this in a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

Bully Ray stated that the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Unsanctioned Match does not need a referee. The WWE Hall of Famer anticipated a brutal contest in which the last wrestler standing would be the victor.

"It's got show-stealer written all over it. And unsanctioned just means anything goes. No rules, no nothing. The referee doesn't even have to be there. The winner of the match is the guy that's left standing. I would leave one of them standing, and one of them is down on the mat or down in the arena, and the other guy can walk away," Ray said.

WWE fans will have to wait and see whether the contest between Zayn and KO will headline the premium live event this Saturday.

Please credit the Poisonrana podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

