CJ Perry (fka Lana) shares personal update alongside WWE star Rusev

CJ Perry and her husband, Miro, aka Rusev, enjoyed their time off, as WWE gave its superstars some time off to celebrate the 4th of July and take a small break from their respective busy schedules.

The RAW Superstar and his wife took the opportunity to explore the sea and spent some time in their yacht, with Perry, known as Lana during her time in WWE, taking to her social media accounts to post about her time with The Bulgarian Brute.

"Yatching with Miro, what an experience," Perry wrote on her account on X, with images of her and Miro on a yacht.

The couple recently came back to WWE after years away from the Stamford-based company. The former AEW star reclaimed his Rusev ring name and joined the RAW roster, currently being in a feud with Sheamus, while his wife signed a Legends deal.

Wrestling insider explains what went wrong with Miro in AEW

Miro spent five years in AEW between 2020 and 2025 before coming back to WWE after WrestleMania 41 this year. Even though his stint with Tony Khan's company was quite promising initially, things didn't work out well for him, leading to his departure.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling insider Dave Meltzer opened up about why the RAW Superstar hadn't wrestled in AEW since December 2023.

"Once he got down and serious, he had really good matches and it was going well and then he got hurt and then he and Tony just couldn't agree on stuff and just didn't do anything. (...) There really wasn't much to do with him because there just wasn't, he didn't want to lose before going back to WWE, so there you go," Meltzer said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Now back in WWE, the former United States Champion is hopeful that he will get back to the title picture soon and get a chance at a major title by the end of the year, while his wife is under a Legends deal with the company.

