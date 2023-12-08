WWE
  • CM Punk accused of calling top WWE star a 'bootlicker'

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Dec 08, 2023 20:54 IST
A top WWE star has accused CM Punk of calling him a bootlicker.

Seth Rollins made it clear on the RAW following Survivor Series: WarGames that he didn't want to waste his breath talking about CM Punk. Over the years, Rollins has made his views on Punk pretty clear: the World Heavyweight Champion isn't fond of Punk in the least.

In a new interview with the SI Media podcast, Seth Rollins opened up about his real-life beef with Punk and accused him of calling him a bootlicker. Check out an excerpt from his comment:

"Look, he said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years, and the company, for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people." [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins used to idolize CM Punk back in the day

There was a time about a decade ago when Rollins was a huge fan of CM Punk. In one of his tweets, Rollins went as far as to call Punk his hero. WWE fans recently noticed the tweet and had a bunch of epic reactions to the same.

youtube-cover

WWE will seemingly capitalize on this real-life beef between two of the all-time greats and it might lead to a WrestleMania main event next year. A Punk vs Rollins feud for the World Heavyweight title is bound to be a massive hit among fans.

What do you think? Did Punk go too far while calling Rollins a bootlicker? Sound off in the comments below.

