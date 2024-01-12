CM Punk, AJ Lee, Steve Austin, and others react as 34-year-old WWE star's post with Sasha Banks and top actor breaks the internet

Many current and former WWE personalities, including CM Punk, AJ Lee, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, have recently reacted to a 34-year-old superstar's Instagram post with Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone and Hollywood actor Jake Johnson. The star is none other than Bayley.

The Damage CTRL is currently in a feud with Bianca Belair and Shotzi. The Role Model and IYO SKY have recently wrestled several matches against the two superstars during live events. The 34-year-old star has also locked horns with Belair in singles matches. However, since the inclusion of Kairi Sane and Asuka in the stable, fans believe Bayley might get kicked out of the group, as WWE has been teasing the same for a long time.

The Role Model recently took to her Instagram to post several photos from the Self Reliance movie premiere. She posted pictures with Jake Johnson and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, which broke the internet as the post continues to receive a huge amount of likes and comments.

Many current and former WWE personalities liked Bayley's Instagram post, including CM Punk, AJ Lee, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Omos, Damian Priest, Ivar, Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn and more.

Bayley feels her rivalry with Bianca Belair is similar to Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero's feud in WWE

During a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, WWE Superstar Bayley talked about her upcoming match against Bianca Belair and said it was hilarious that the duo are locking horns again but insisted that their rivalry was similar to Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero's feud as they had several matches against each other as well.

"Honestly, I know the fans are laughing at this that we’re doing this match again (between myself & Bianca Belair) and it is hilarious but it’s like, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had a million matches together because they’re all just classics so of course, they just gotta sit down and relax and enjoy," Bayley said.

Some fans believe Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, might return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and align herself with Bayley. What WWE has planned for Banks' future remains to be seen.

