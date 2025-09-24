CM Punk breaks character to reveal his real relationship with Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio have had limited interactions on WWE television since the former returned in November 2023. Despite some contentious moments on camera and hostile comments in interviews, Punk has now shared the real scoop about his relationship with "Dirty" Dom.

Punk and Dominik's history can be traced back to 2010 when Rey Mysterio was in a feud against the Straight Edge Society. The younger Mysterio also welcomed The Second City Saint back to WWE as his first opponent at a live event in New York City.

In an appearance on the Cold as Balls podcast with Kevin Hart, CM Punk named Dominik Mysterio as a future world champion. Punk also disclosed his role as a mentor to the reigning Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion.

"Somebody on the roster that I really do like, I'm kinda like his mentor, is Dominik Mysterio. Dominik likes to tell everybody that he hates me and we don't like each other, but every morning, Dominik starts his day with a phone call to Uncle Phil. We talk about life," Punk said.

It should be noted that this episode of Cold as Balls was taped in June at the Fanatics Fest 2025. CM Punk teasing Dominik Mysterio during the interview went viral, but it didn't make the final cut of the episode.

CM Punk believes Bron Breakker is a future WrestleMania main eventer

In addition to Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk appears to be also high on Bron Breakker. Punk mentioned him first for his answer to Kevin Hart's question about future world champions in WWE.

"We have a few on the roster. The problem is I think personally I don’t like any of them. I think Bron Breakker is an obvious bona fide WrestleMania main event superstar," Punk said.

At just 27 years old, Bron Breakker is nowhere near the peak of his career, but he's already a two-time Intercontinental Champion and is now part of The Vision. Meanwhile, Dominik is a year older than Breakker and has improved tremendously in the past two years.

