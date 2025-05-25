CM Punk breaks Seth Rollins; The Messiah unable to control himself even before WWE SNME match starts

CM Punk seemingly broke Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary was unable to control himself before their match.

When CM Punk returned to WWE, Seth Rollins made it clear he was unhappy to see The Straight Edge Superstar back in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past few weeks, Rollins and Punk have been locked in a violent and brutal feud, which culminated in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 between Punk, Rollins, and Roman Reigns. However, they were unable to resolve their differences during the match, as Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns and aligned himself with The Visionary.

The night following the betrayal, Punk tried to confront Rollins but was taken out once more. Meanwhile, Rollins went to form a group with Bron Breakker, making their intentions clear that Rollins wanted to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, Sami Zayn was not going to let that happen, and he started teaming up with Punk.

Tonight, at Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk and Sami Zayn were set to face off against Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a tag team contest that kicked off the show. Before Punk made his entrance, the fans chanted for him in their usual fashion. Rollins, frustrated by the chants for his arch rival, covered his ears. To make matters worse, when Punk made his entrance, the fans started singing his theme song, which further upset The Visionary.

It will be interesting to see who will win this match.

