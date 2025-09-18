CM Punk details conflict of interest with Seth Rollins; fires shots

There is a lot of history between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, which explains the animosity they have for each other. Punk recently shared some details about an internal struggle involving Rollins ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Punk is set to team up with his wife, AJ Lee, and face Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis. It's the first PLE under WWE and ESPN's multi-year partnership, so all the stars involved were recently promoting the event on several shows of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

The Second City Saint appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter, with one of the questions about the Chicago Bears. CM Punk is from Chicago and supports the Bears, but he's conflicted because Seth Rollins is an even bigger fan of the franchise.

"It's conflicting. Obviously, being born and raised in Chicago and Seth being born and raised in, I don't know, Idaho or something like that, where he's either rooting for potatoes or for some reason he has picked the Chicago Bears. And I hate that. I love that they're 0-2 right now because it just gives him pain and I don't want him to experience joy in any facet of his life," Punk said.

CM Punk is not the biggest football fan, but he's been regularly attending Cubs and Blackhawks games. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins even landed an NFL analyst gig due to his passionate support for the Bears.

CM Punk reveals why he encouraged AJ Lee to return to WWE

In the same appearance on SportsCenter, CM Punk was asked about his role in AJ Lee's WWE return. Punk shared that he wanted Lee to experience the change in the locker room but, more importantly, meet all the current stars that she influenced during her career.

"I just thought it would have been a great way for her to see and understand how great she is and how much she's loved. So that’s the other fun part of being around and witnessing it. And I just had to kind of explain like, 'You got to see it to believe it,'" Punk said.

Lee's WWE tenure preceded the women's revolution that ushered in the new era of women's wrestling in the company.

