Congratulations to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins!

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:09 GMT
Image credits - WWE's official website

While Seth Rollins is occupied with a lot on his plate in WWE, including an upcoming title defense at Clash in Paris 2025, he continues to expand his horizons by exploring opportunities even outside wrestling. The World Heavyweight Champion has been announced as the guest host for the latest season of the popular NFL Network show, Good Morning Football.

Rollins is gearing up to defend his gold in a four-way match at Clash in Paris this weekend. He will have LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk gunning for his title. That said, The Visionary is the favorite to retain his title, especially considering he would have his Vision stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, on his side.

Ahead of the bout, Deadline is reporting that Seth Rollins has signed on to appear as a guest host for Good Morning Football this season. The Visionary is no stranger to the talk show, as he's been featured on it several times in the past, with one of his recent appearances even resulting in an unexpected on-air mishap.

CM Punk calls out Seth Rollins for faking his injury

In a recent chat with ESPN, CM Punk didn't hold back before blasting Rollins for faking his injury before SummerSlam 2025, where he cashed in his MITB contract to win the world title. Punk confessed that he was thoroughly disappointed to have lost his first WWE World Title in 12 years to Rollins, whom he accused of even lying to his daughter.

“I got the absolute dog c*ap beat out of me by Gunther. Not an enjoyable experience,” Punk said. “You wind up not beating him, but surviving Gunther, and now I’m the champion for the first time in 12 years, and I think I’ve made it back to the top of the mountain, and here comes old tiny Tim limping out on his crutches. Turns out, it was all phony, he even lied to his daughter. That’s the kind of man I’m dealing with.”

Regardless of who wins at Clash in Paris, there's no doubt Seth Rollins, Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight could have a match that could leave the French fans wanting more.

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Pratik Singh
