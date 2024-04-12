CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio, and other stars react to Rhea Ripley's emotional personal update

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has had a busy few days. The Women's World Champion was a big part of WrestleMania week, during which she successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch.

However, following Monday Night RAW, Mami revealed to the world that she recently welcomed a new family member, a dog called Bella. Initially posting a photo of the dog on Twitter and her Instagram story, Ripley made an emotional post on the latter platform as well.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Ripley wrote that Bella came into her life at a perfect time. Many of her current and former peers in WWE have commented on the post.

Check it out below:

Mami received a boatload of lovely comments from her fellow WWE Superstars, with two of them coming from her Judgment Day teammates. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio left comments, while CM Punk and Braun Strowman were among the other notable names to do so.

Check out the reactions below:

Comments section of @rhearipley_wwe's post

Rhea Ripley and her fiancé, Buddy Matthews of AEW, have multiple pets together. Bella was the latest addition to their family.

Rhea Ripley's next feud on WWE RAW is underway

Back to the squared circle, Ripley now knows what's next for her in WWE. Two nights after pinning Becky Lynch clean at WrestleMania 40, the Women's World Champion was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage on RAW. Their feud has been a long time coming.

The former members of Liv 4 Brutality have a storied history together, as they were extremely close before Mami betrayed the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then, they have feuded on and off until Rhea Ripley injured Morgan's shoulder and took her out for over six months.

Expand Tweet

Ever since she returned at the Royal Rumble, revenge has been on Liv's mind. It remains to be seen what's next following the attack on RAW. She will likely challenge Ripley for her title at Backlash, with multiple directions possible for their rivalry. Liv Morgan could even turn heel during it if Mami's popularity forces her to become a babyface.

Poll : How long will Rhea Ripley remain the Women's World Champion? She's dropping it before the end of 2024! Mami will never lose her title! 0 votes View Discussion