Former WWE champion must turn heel after 1,728 days by attacking Rhea Ripley if she turns babyface at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley is entering WrestleMania XL as one of WWE's most popular superstars. She may be a heel right now, but a babyface turn is inevitable. It might even happen as soon as Saturday following what is sure to be a classic title match against Becky Lynch.

However, once Ripley turns face, be it at The Show of Shows or shortly afterward, WWE needs a new top heel in the RAW women's division. Mami has already conquered Nia Jax, while Lynch herself might be too popular to become a heel again. But there's one big name who would be perfect in the role.

Liv Morgan needs to turn to the dark side on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, as part of a double turn with Rhea Ripley over the weekend. After hinting at becoming more unhinged in the past, why not go all the way? Liv hasn't been a heel since 2019 and already has the perfect motivation for it.

Liv Morgan wants her revenge on Rhea Ripley by any means necessary

The two of them have a storied history, so much so that many WWE fans wanted Liv Morgan as Rhea Ripley's challenger at WrestleMania XL. Once extremely close as tag team partners, Mami put Liv on the shelf last July with a brutal assault. This has formed the basis of her revenge mission against The Eradicator.

Morgan may get a little too desperate to get her hands on Ripley, especially after falling short in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches. She could get consumed by revenge and become bitter at the WWE Universe for cheering the woman who did horrible things to her.

She needs to make an impact after being left off the WrestleMania XL card

Speaking of bitterness, Liv Morgan isn't even in a match at WrestleMania XL. That is unfortunate, as she's a big enough star to be featured. But it should serve as further motivation to force the issue and go after Rhea Ripley.

Doing it on The Grandest Stage itself would be a real statement of intent from Morgan. This is the best way to ensure she'd rise to Ripley's level while giving Mami a blockbuster feud after retaining her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

WWE would have many exciting possibilities with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in the post-WrestleMania XL season

If Liv Morgan turns heel by attacking a babyface Rhea Ripley on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, WWE can take the story in so many directions. It could simply be a personal feud between two former best friends, but there's a lot more potential thanks to the recent tension within The Judgment Day.

It seems like Ripley might be on the way out of the group. Perhaps, Morgan could speed up the process and replace her in The Judgment Day, thus taking "everything she loves" away from her, as promised. Even worse, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could steal Dominik Mysterio from his Mami.

