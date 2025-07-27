CM Punk drops blockbuster tease ahead of WWE SummerSlam

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:27 GMT
AJ Lee and CM Punk. (Photos: @theajmendez on IG and WWE.com)
CM Punk seemingly dropped a massive tease ahead of WWE SummerSlam next week. The Second City Saint is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

On the July 14th episode of RAW, a Gauntlet Match was held to determine the No. 1 contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Title. Bron Breakker started the match and defeated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. However, Breakker fell short against the final entrant, Punk, who overcame Bronson Reed's interference with some help from "Main Event" Jey.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of their SummerSlam match, some fans and experts predict that CM Punk will come out of New Jersey as the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, it seems like The Straightedge Superstar is doubting himself with his recent Instagram story.

Punk shared a blurred image of himself with the World Heavyweight Title, possibly a hint of a "blurry future," which generally means a sense of uncertainty about what's going to happen. He even planted the seeds of doubt in his promo with Gunther last Monday on RAW.

CM Punk with the World Heavyweight Championship (Photo: @cmpunk on IG)
Punk hasn't held a WWE world title since losing the WWE Championship to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble. He lost to John Cena at Night of Champions in his first world title match since returning to WWE in November 2023.

AJ Lee open to working with CM Punk again

During her appearance at the San Diego Comic Con, AJ Lee was asked about the possibility of working with CM Punk again professionally. Lee explained that one of their secrets to a healthy marriage is not working together. However, the former WWE Superstar is open to working with her husband again for a potential project.

"Oh my gosh, I think the key to being married for 12 years and the key is we don’t work together. But yeah, it’d be really cool. ‘Never say never’ is what I say to all the things when people ask me where I’m going to work. But yeah, he's a really good writer. He's a great artist. He's killing right now - acting and wrestling," Lee said.
Lee has always been linked to a potential WWE return, including the Royal Rumble and Evolution, which sadly didn't materialize.

