CM Punk to face a major name in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 41? WWE HoFer predicts major scenario

CM Punk's eyes are set on headlining WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) is okay with the idea of The Best in The World facing Logan Paul in Las Vegas.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is filled with uncertainty, and only one superstar can punch his ticket to Las Vegas for a title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. CM Punk has recently made a new enemy in the form of Logan Paul. The Maverick eliminated The Second City Saint from the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month. The two shared verbal jabs on the latest RAW, with the segment culminating in Paul slapping Punk.

Speaking on Busted Open, the host asked Bubba Ray Dudley if he would like to see CM Punk vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. While the veteran wasn't too stoked, he said he would be okay if the management wanted a match between The Second City Saint and The Maverick in Las Vegas.

"I don't, but if it were me, I wouldn't have any problem with it. [CM] Punk and [Logan] Paul have chemistry. There's a dynamic there. You want to see CM Punk punch Logan Paul in the face. You really want to see Punk get the better of Paul. I could definitely see Logan Paul get under CM Punk's skin. Thus, getting under the fans' skin," Ray said. [From 09:06 to 09:29]

The veteran doubled down on the idea and predicted how he would book a match between the two inside a steel cage.

"Moving forward, I would've had Paul landing these shots and running away, and Punk cannot get his hands on Logan Paul. When you can't get your hands on somebody because they're running too much, what do you do? You put them in a [Steel] cage. Punk and Paul are in a cage, where Punk can finally get his hands on Paul. That's how you build that story," Ray explained. [From 11:25 to 11:53]

CM Punk and Logan Paul appeared on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Logan Paul kicked off the proceedings. The Maverick berated his opponents in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match before being interrupted by CM Punk.

The two had a heated conversation, and it ended with Logan Paul escaping the ring after slapping The Voice of The Voiceless.

It will be interesting to see if Punk exacts his revenge on the social media sensation inside the chain-linked circular steel structure this Saturday.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

