CM Punk only facing Roman Reigns and two other major WWE Superstars in the upcoming year would be ideal, believes Chris Van Vliet

TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet believes CM Punk should not compete in many WWE matches in the upcoming year.

Punk was fired from AEW earlier this year after being involved in a backstage altercation at All In London. Last Saturday, The Best in the World surprisingly returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago. Since Seth Rollins reacted angrily to Punk's return, fans and veterans are speculating The Visionary would be the 45-year-old's first feud in his second stint.

During a recent episode of Insight, Chris Van Vliet discussed Punk's possible opponents in the Stamford-based company. He claimed The Straight Edge Superstar should not face any superstars other than Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes in the upcoming year.

"I'm not a booker here. I'm not a wrestling expert at all. But my fan opinion says that I think that CM Punk wrestled too much in AEW. He got to the point where the matches that he was having in AEW weren't important or weren't significant because he was wrestling every single week in matches that didn't have any sort of build-up or any sort of storyline. So, if CM Punk only faces Cody, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins in the next year with some great storytelling and some great build-up, I will not be upset," he said. [From 15:25 to 15:58]

Two major AEW stars will soon jump ship and return to WWE following CM Punk's comeback; others would follow, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

CM Punk should not face Roman Reigns, says ex-WWE star

Many fans have expressed their desire to see CM Punk square off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his return to the Stamford-based company. However, Sylvain Grenier thinks the two superstars should not clash.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Grenier claimed a match between The Tribal Chief and The Best in the World "will look bad."

"I don't even see him with Roman. It will look bad. Roman is a workhorse and he's been away from the ring for too long," he said.

CM Punk spoke with several superstars backstage and "probably apologized" ahead of his return at Survivor Series, claims veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes