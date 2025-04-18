CM Punk fires back at critics who claim he should quit WWE

CM Punk responded to his critics who claim that he should quit WWE. The Second City Saint will be competing in a Triple Threat match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, the WWE RAW star responded to fans who believe he should quit the company for political reasons. He noted that he had done a lot with his money to help impoverished people but didn't feel the need to broadcast it on social media.

"Like I’m just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a quote-unquote MAGA company? Okay. You’re on Lord Elon Musk’s f***ing Twitter saying stupid s***. Shut the f*** up. What have you done? Because I’ve done a lot, I just don’t broadcast it," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner during his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41 tomorrow night.

The Wiseman currently manages Roman Reigns but agreed to give CM Punk a favor in exchange for the 46-year-old teaming up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024. Seth Rollins also believes that Heyman owes him a favor for not hitting him with a Stomp earlier this month on the red brand.

Former WWE writer highlights flaw in CM Punk's storyline ahead of WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently highlighted an issue in CM Punk's storyline ahead of the Triple Threat match tomorrow night at WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that CM Punk and Reigns fighting over Paul Heyman was ridiculous. He compared it to two teenagers arguing over a girl and questioned everyone involved in the storyline.

"Bro, this is coming across like they're fighting over a girl. That's how it's coming across. You've got two guys in high school and they're fighting over a girl. I'm just sitting here thinking to myself, do any of these people involved in this angle realize that's how it's coming across?" Russo continued, "I don't know if they're just so close to it that they don't see how it's coming across or they believe this angle just is so great and so strong that they really don't understand that it's not. And it's very lame, and it's coming across as two teenage boys fighting for a girl." [From 3:48 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Paul Heyman used to be CM Punk's manager back in the day. Only time will tell who wins the Triple Threat match tomorrow night at WWE WrestleMania 41.

