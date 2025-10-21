CM Punk has five-word response to Jey Uso's threat

CM Punk delivered a five-word message to Jey Uso following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Yeet Master picked up a massive victory in the main event of last night's show in Sacramento, California.
Uso won a Battle Royal last night on the red brand and will now be facing CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on November 1. Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, and it was announced that he would be relinquishing the World Heavyweight Championship during last night's show.
Following WWE RAW, Uso took to his Instagram story to share a photo with CM Punk while attending an NFL game. He noted in his post that he now had to "get" Punk, and The Second City Saint responded with a five-word message on social media. You can check out the interaction in the image below.
"Get me if you can," wrote Punk.
The 40-year-old betrayed Jimmy Uso during the Battle Royal last night and eliminated his brother. Main Event Jey then had a staredown with Punk to close the show as Jimmy Uso angrily watched on from outside the ring.
Former WWE writer comments on a potential match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed a potential match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.
Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he suggested that now was not the right time for the two stars to have the match. Prinze Jr. also claimed that WWE fans may not be interested in the match yet.
"I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he [Jey Uso] wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet," Prinze said.
It will be interesting to see if The Yeet Master can defeat CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event next month.